It's a very light calendar for the session ahead.
Daly is unlikely to say anything that counters what Federal Reserve Chair Powell said on Monday:
- More from Powell: We don't want to be too risk averse
- Fed's Powell: Economy performed really well over the last couple of years
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.