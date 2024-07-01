Inflation in Australia is, at best, steady and sticky. But, there are indications that its climbing again; last week's (admittedly partial) CPI data:

And, a response:

Yesterday was more (partial) inflation data:

Inflation rising is not a done deal, but its not gone away either. The RBA only discussed a rate hike and a hold at the June meeting:

The minutes today will shed more light on where the RBA is at. But it ain't cutting any time soon. The minutes are due at 0130 GMT, 2130 US Eastern time:

