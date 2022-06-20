At 0000 GMT we get a speech by Philip Lowe, Governor of the RBA

The topic is "Inflation and Monetary Policy"

venue is the AMCHAM event co-hosted by ANZ, Sydney

That topic is pertinent. I'll have the headlines and will post a link also if you'd like to watch/listen live (here it is)

Later (0130 GMT) from the Reserve Bank of Australia we get the minutes of the June meeting.

