At 2300 GMT (1900 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is the moderator at a dinner session before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Bostic spoke on Monday:
He was one of many:
- Fed Gov. Barr: Q1 Inflation was disappointing. Did not provide confidence to ease policy.
- Fed Gov. Jefferson: Policy rate is in restrictive territory. Inflation still stubborn.
- More from a Fed Gov. Jefferson: Too early to say April CPI started a new trend
- SF Fed Pres.Mary Daly: Not yet confident that inflation is coming down to 2%
- Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester: Monetary policy is restrictive. Neutral rate may be higher
I think we get the picture from the Fed folks, Fed Funds will not be lowered any time soon.
