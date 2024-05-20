At 2300 GMT (1900 US Eastern time) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is the moderator at a dinner session before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Bostic spoke on Monday:

He was one of many:

I think we get the picture from the Fed folks, Fed Funds will not be lowered any time soon.

