Jobs data from Japan and retail sales data from Australia on an otherwise sparse data agenda.

Retail sales should attract some interest. For the previous month, November, the dollar amount was AUD36.5bn, a record monthly high. Expectations are for a dip in the December number due today. There is some distrust of the figures at this time of year, the relatively new Black Friday sales events in Australia play havoc with seasonal adjustments for the months around it. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is still coming to grips with the new sales event.