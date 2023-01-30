PMIs from China are the focus of the data from the session. The manufacturing PMI is expected to have improved from December to show a slower pace of contraction in January. Worker absences due to illness were still an issue.

Some calendars also list Chinese Industrial Profit data due at the same time.

