The Reserve Bank of Australia is today in Sydney at 2.30 pm local time
- 0430 GMT
- 0030 US Eastern time
Earlier:
- NAB slashed their peak RBA cash rate forecast - here's what others expect
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia expect an RBA pause at the April 4th meeting
- RBA April 4 meeting preview - Westpac says the RBA has a preference to pause, and will
To kick off the session we have a speaker from the Federal Reserve:
- Governor Lisa Cook participates in a moderated conversation on the US economic outlook and monetary policy
- 2015 GMT, which is 4.15pm US Eastern time