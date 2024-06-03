The data from Australia will be inouts into Q2 economic growth numbers, GDP. This is due tomorrow, Wednesday, Sydney time and is expected to be very subdued indeed (consensus is around +0.2% q/q).

In addition to the data listed in the screenshot eyes are on inventories and 'net exports contribution to GDp'. Priors for these are -1.7% q/q and +0.6%. I'll have a shot at digging up estimates and will post separately if I find them.