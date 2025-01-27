It's a light calendar for the session in Asia.
Japan has its services PPI, and Australia gets a business confidence and conditions update for December 2024.
Neither is likely to be a mover of major FX too much upon release.
Note, China holidays begin today. China's Lunar New Year, marking the start of the Year of the Snake, falls on Wednesday, January 29. The official public holiday spans 8 days, from January 28 (New Year's Eve) to February 4.
