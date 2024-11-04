I suspect we'll be hearing "wait until after the election" from many in the markets here in Asea today as a reason to sit on hands. I first heard it about two months ago! Seriously!

Anyway, the calendar today features the final PMI from China then the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Earlier PMIs from China for October have been a little better:

China's annual parliament is sitting this week, more stimulus measures are expected:

As for the Reserve Bank of Australia, an unchanged cash rate is widely expected, with the Bank likely to dial down on the hawkishness just a touch given the lower official CPI data released last week (with a bagful of caveats, though):

RBA previews:

Oh, and nearly forgot to mention - it's a partial holiday in Australia today. Just in one state (the second most populous), but everyone right around the country will be slacking off just a bit. Its Australia's biggest horse race day, the Melbourne Cup. Marekts remain open and not at all half drunk, nope.