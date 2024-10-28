Another quiet sort of session ahaed for economic data, the jobs report from Japan for September is about it. Its unlikely to move the yen upon release. Eyes on headlines re politics, verbal intervention (if any) and the Bank of Japan though.
We have an inflation indicator from the UK a little after that. Again, probably not of much impact upon release.
