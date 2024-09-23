The Reserve Bank of Australia (due at 0030 US Eastern time) is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged today:

I posted last week on expectations for slowing inflation:

And a preview of the RBA statement due tomorrow:

And, when to expect a rate cut from the RBA:

Also, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will be speaking at a meeting with Business Leaders in Osaka (0105 US Eastern time)

