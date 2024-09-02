The data from Australia today will include a key input to the Q2 GDP data that is due on due on Wednesday 4 September.
In the Q2 Current Account data will be the figure for the net export contribution to GDP. The consensus estimate I have seen is for 0.6%, while Q1 was -0.9%.
- estimates show that export volumes increased during the quarter, while import volumes are expected to have decreased
- estimates for imports show that consumer goods have declined, reflecting weaker domestic demand (TBH I am not too sure about this)
