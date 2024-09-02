The data from Australia today will include a key input to the Q2 GDP data that is due on due on Wednesday 4 September.

In the Q2 Current Account data will be the figure for the net export contribution to GDP. The consensus estimate I have seen is for 0.6%, while Q1 was -0.9%.

estimates show that export volumes increased during the quarter, while import volumes are expected to have decreased

estimates for imports show that consumer goods have declined, reflecting weaker domestic demand (TBH I am not too sure about this)