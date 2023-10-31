The Q3 New Zealand jobs report kicks off the data agenda, with RBNZ Governor Orr speaking soon after. I have Orr speaking on Friday also.

And then the second manufacturing PMI from China for October. The first is here, and what a disappointment it was:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.

Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.

Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.