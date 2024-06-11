Inflation data from China is on the agenda today while we all await US inflation data later then the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Headline CPI is expected to tick up marginally y/y. Wholesale level inflation, PPI, is also expected higher, but to remain showing deflation.

