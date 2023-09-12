In addition to what is listed below is the Reuters Tankan report for the month. Due at 2300 GMT.
The Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.
- is similar to the Tankan survey conducted by the Bank of Japan, which is a quarterly survey of business sentiment among Japanese companies
- the Reuters Tankan has a wider coverage of industries and is not limited to large corporations
- survey is based on interviews with executives of about 500 Japanese companies, covering a range of industries and size
- questions asked in the survey cover various aspects of the economy such as sales, profits, capital expenditure, hiring plans, and inflation expectations
Having said all this none of the data events today are likely to shove around FX rates too much upon release.
