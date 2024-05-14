Australian wages data for Q1 are due.

The prior quarter, Q4 of 2023 saw a solid increase for both q/q and y/y. Public sector pay growth was notably stronger than the private sector. For today the same rates of increases seen in Q4 2023 are expected for Q1 2024, and the same factors are expected to be in play; better wage rises in the public vs. private sector.

