A lower y/y inflation reading is expected from NZ. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will welcome this. The NZ economy is in dire straits. Plummetting PMIs the latest indications of this:

There are some indications we are getting closer to RBNZ rate cuts:

Inflation data will either support the case for RBNZ rate cuts, or not ... we await the figures.

Also ahead today, although not on the pic below, are Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) data from Singapore.

expected +4.1% m/m, prior -0.1%

expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.1%