A lower y/y inflation reading is expected from NZ. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will welcome this. The NZ economy is in dire straits. Plummetting PMIs the latest indications of this:

There are some indications we are getting closer to RBNZ rate cuts:

Inflation data will either support the case for RBNZ rate cuts, or not ... we await the figures.

Also ahead today, although not on the pic below, are Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) data from Singapore.

  • expected +4.1% m/m, prior -0.1%
  • expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.1%
Economic calendar in Asia 17 July 2024 2
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.