None of this lot is likely to shift around major forex rates much at all upon release.

The IP data from Japan is the 'final' reading. The earlier preliminary data can be found here:

The 4.5% m/m result was the best since June 2022 and is indicative of a bounce back in the Japanese factory sector. There is a ways to go, as shown by subdued PMIs for the sector. Services (not included in this indicator) are bouncing more strongly as the country emerges from the pandemic.