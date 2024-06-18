The minutes from the Bank of Japan today are for the April meeting. The April meeting followed the March meeting. It was at the March meeting that the BoJ raised its rate for the first time in 17 years. April was more low-key. From this meeting day:

Two weeks after each BoJ meeting we get the 'Summary', well in advance of the minutes:

At the meeting last week the Bank flagged a reduction in JGB purchases to come:

The minutes of the April meeting today are likely to be a bit of a non-event.

In addition to the events listed we will also get the Reuters Tankan for June, at 2300 GMT/1900 US Eastern time. Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey that seeks to track the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey

