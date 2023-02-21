The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is the focus for the session, due at 0100 GMT, which is 8pm US Eastern time. The Bank looks set to slam the disaster-hit country with another rate hike. Previews:

I've neglected to add labels to the data below re ifs its from New Zealand or Australia, as the little flags can be confusing if you are not from around here (or are, and have been out on the town).

So:

the data at 2145 is from New Zealand

2330 Australia

0030 Australia (ps wage will be closely watched by the RBA although they do seem to be locked onto a 25bp rate hike March 7, the next meeting)

0200 back to New Zealand

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.