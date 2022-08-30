Data from New Zealand at 2245 GMT kicks off an active calendar today.

The main focus is on the PMIs from China. These are the official, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) PMIs.

The manufacturing PMI is expected to show contraction once again due to:

COVID outbreaks and associated restrictions

the deeply troubled contracting property sector

power shortages in southwestern China.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.