Australian economic growth data for the January - March quarter is due today, and its expected to show a very slow economy indeed. The +0.2% q/q forecast may well be optimistic given the mixed signals we got from the 'partials' so far:

From China today it's the final of the PMI readings for May. The official PMIs from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed manufacturing back in contraction, while services remained expanding:

China May 2024 Official Manufacturing PMI 49.5 (expected 50.5)

The Caixin manufacturing PMI was better though:

