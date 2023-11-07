Not on the screenshot below is Australian building approvals data due today, for September 2023. This is the 'final' data for that month, its not expected to differ significantly from the earlier release:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.