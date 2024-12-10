Not on this screenshot is a speech coming up at 6pm Sydney time (0700 GMT, 0200 US Eastern time)
- Andrew Hauser, Deputy Governor, at the Australian Business Economists Annual Dinner
Yesterday we had the Reserve Bank of Australia December policy decision and a press conference from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock:
- ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: RBA on hold, less hawkish
- Forexlive European FX news wrap: Choppy price action as the US CPI looms
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.