Harris vs. Trump day here in Asia. Counting will commence around 6pm US Eastern time and I suspect we won't get a definitive result before most of the US goes to bed.
Apart from the election there are a few items of interest on the calendar here in the region. The New Zealand jobs report (employment reports are a once-a-quarter thing from NZ!) is expected to be a sombre one, with job losses and rising unemployment expected.
We also have minutes of the Bank of Japan September meeting. This meeting was a bit of a placeholder. The BoJ publish a 'Summary' of each meeting within two weeks of it being held, well before the full minutes become available. Post on that is here, but in brief, the opinions expressed included:
- Japan's economy has been recovering moderately, with steady price rises.
- Economic activity and prices are generally on track, with moderate growth expected.
- Concerns exist regarding the impact of U.S. economic uncertainties on Japan, including exchange rates and corporate profits.
- The Bank will maintain its current accommodative stance but will adjust if economic conditions improve.
- There are no immediate plans for further rate hikes, emphasizing stability and careful communication.