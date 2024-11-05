Harris vs. Trump day here in Asia. Counting will commence around 6pm US Eastern time and I suspect we won't get a definitive result before most of the US goes to bed.

Apart from the election there are a few items of interest on the calendar here in the region. The New Zealand jobs report (employment reports are a once-a-quarter thing from NZ!) is expected to be a sombre one, with job losses and rising unemployment expected.

We also have minutes of the Bank of Japan September meeting. This meeting was a bit of a placeholder. The BoJ publish a 'Summary' of each meeting within two weeks of it being held, well before the full minutes become available. Post on that is here, but in brief, the opinions expressed included: