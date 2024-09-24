The inflation data from Australia due today is not the official, complete reading.

But, it's a guide, and its expected to show a fall back into the Reserve Bank of Australia target band of 2 - 3%:

The monthly CPI data from Australia does not show all components of the CPI, that'll have to wait for the quarterly data release.

The monthly CPI indicator does, however, provide a timelier indication of inflation using the same data collected for use in the quarterly CPI. The monthly reading includes updated prices for between 62 and 73 per cent of the weight of the quarterly CPI basket, its not the full picture.

The quarterly CPI reading for the July - September quarter is not due until Wednesday 30 October

