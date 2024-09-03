Australian Q2 GDP is expected to eke out a small gain:
- +0.3% q/q expected
- +1.0% annual
The 'partials' this week have been lacklustre:
- inventories negative, to detract 0.3%
- business profits and capex weak (falling)
- net exports +0.2% contribution but well under estimates
Saved by government spending:
- public demand grew
- public investment grew
Also coming is the final Chinese PMI for August. The official figures were out over the weekend, did I say lacklustre already?
- China August Manufacturing PMI 49.1 (expected 49.5), Services 50.3 (expected 50.0)
- ICYMI - China's official August manufacturing PMI fell to its lowest since February
The private, Caixin, manufacturing PMI turned in a decent performance though:
- China Caixin Manufacturing PMI August 2024: 50.4 (expected 50.0, prior 49.8)
- Recapping the two China Manufacturing PMIs for August - mixed signals
Today it's the Caixin non-manufacturing PMI and composite:
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.