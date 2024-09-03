Australian Q2 GDP is expected to eke out a small gain:

+0.3% q/q expected

+1.0% annual

The 'partials' this week have been lacklustre:

inventories negative, to detract 0.3%

business profits and capex weak (falling)

net exports +0.2% contribution but well under estimates

Saved by government spending:

public demand grew

public investment grew

Also coming is the final Chinese PMI for August. The official figures were out over the weekend, did I say lacklustre already?

The private, Caixin, manufacturing PMI turned in a decent performance though:

Today it's the Caixin non-manufacturing PMI and composite:

