We have minutes of a Bank of Japan meeting due today. These are for the meeting on January 22 and 23. That was a nothing meeting, but in hindsight was the one before the historic changes made at the March meeting (the first BOJ interest rate rise in 17 years and the move from negative rates after 8 years). The minutes of the January meeting will not hold much interest but, speaking of hindsight, I'm sure someone will find a clue in them to the move we got in March.

Apart from that, there are the Coincident and Leading Indexes from Japan for January due at 0500 GMT. Not market movers. While on the topic of market movers with USD/JPY north of 150, and 151, be on the lookout for 'intervention' type comments out of Japan again today.