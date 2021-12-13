The dollar is keeping steadier across the board as major currencies keep lightly changed for the most part so far today.

The pound is lagging a little as the UK enters into a virus emergency. Meanwhile, the yen was slightly ahead but is now trading mildly down against the greenback with USD/JPY near 113.50.

Equities are breathing easier as US futures are pointing to a decent gain. That follows a record close by the S&P 500 on Friday. Up, up, and away.

Elsewhere, bond yields are also steady and that should keep the market in a calmer mood as the focus this week will turn towards key central bank meetings later on. The Fed, SNB, BOE, and ECB are all on the agenda this week.

0700 GMT - Germany November wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here. Another month, another increase in wholesale prices is anticipated. That should just reaffirm the trend of surging cost pressures in the region. The situation is unlikely to subside just yet amid persistent supply bottlenecks and that will feed into high consumer inflation through to year-end.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 December

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.