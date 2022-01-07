With the focus today being on the US non-farm payrolls release, one can expect the market mood to be more tentative in the session ahead. The dollar is keeping steady after its early advance this week while equities are also pensive after the post-FOMC meeting minutes drop on Wednesday.

US futures are a touch higher today but not really roaring as we get into European trading. Meanwhile, the bond market remains a key spot to watch as mentioned earlier here.

It all comes down to what the jobs report later has to offer, so that will provide traders and investors with something to go on before the weekend. Looking ahead, there will be a slew of data coming up in Europe:

0645 GMT - Switzerland December unemployment rate

0700 GMT - UK December Halifax house prices

0700 GMT - Germany November industrial production data

0700 GMT - Germany November trade balance data

0745 GMT - France November trade balance data

0800 GMT - Switzerland December foreign currency reserves

0930 GMT - UK December construction PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone December preliminary CPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone November retail sales

1000 GMT - Eurozone December final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone December economic, industrial, services confidence

The focus will largely reside on euro area inflation data with the others not really offering too much.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.