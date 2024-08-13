Here is what the investment bank economists and analysts are expecting for the July inflation, CPI, data from the US due on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1230 GMT)

Info via a tweet from Nick Timiraoos at the Wall Street Journal:

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) seem on a railway track to cutting the Fed Funds rate at the next meeting, on September 17 and 18. What would it take for tonight's numbers to derail it?

I'll post up the range of expectations later, that'll provide a clause.