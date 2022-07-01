A follow-up on this earlier:
Reuters with more:
- Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador hopes to be able to lift a declaration of force majeure over its Oriente crude exports by July 7, following an agreement between the government and indigenous leaders that put an end to over two weeks of protests, a company executive said on Thursday.
- "Wells will be reactivated little by little and production will be recovered," the executive said.
- Control of oil wells will need to be reestablished before restarting production, Energy Minister Xavier Vera told Reuters earlier on Thursday.