It is the end of a certain "carefreeness" in the world

We are going through a rather "big shift, a big change"

"Freedom has a cost" (referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict)

The warning delivered is to ministers but in general, he is cautioning that France needs effort and sacrifice to get through the current tough times - especially with a rather harsh winter approaching. As much as the foreshadowing has been well telegraphed, it still feels like Europe as a continent is not too prepared for the months ahead. And that will be a major worry for the euro and the ECB.