Israeli and Egyptian soliders exchanged gunfire near the city of Rafah at a border crossing earlier today. The incident resulted in the death of an Egyptian soldier and that could be a flashpoint.

The incident may have helped boost gold prices today.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that “a shooting incident occurred on the Egyptian border,” but offered no detail. “The incident is under review and discussions are being held with the Egyptians," it said.

Reports from each side said the other fired first.