- Sees world oil demand 50k bpd higher this year
- Sees demand 250k bpd below previous levels next year
- Sees 2023 demand up 1.81 mbpd
- Sees 2024 demand up 1.36 mbpd
- Global oil inventories forecast to fall by 0.2 million b/d in the fourth quarter of 2023
- forecast U.S. gasoline consumption will average 8.9 million b/d in 2023 and 8.7 million b/d in 2024. The 2024 forecast is down by 0.2 million b/d from our August STEO due to lower working age population.
- Full report
WTI crude oil was last up $1.85 to $89.13.