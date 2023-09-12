Sees world oil demand 50k bpd higher this year

Sees demand 250k bpd below previous levels next year

Sees 2023 demand up 1.81 mbpd

Sees 2024 demand up 1.36 mbpd

Global oil inventories forecast to fall by 0.2 million b/d in the fourth quarter of 2023

forecast U.S. gasoline consumption will average 8.9 million b/d in 2023 and 8.7 million b/d in 2024. The 2024 forecast is down by 0.2 million b/d from our August STEO due to lower working age population.

Full report

WTI crude oil was last up $1.85 to $89.13.