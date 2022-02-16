- Crude oil inventories 1.121M vs -1.57M estimate. Last week -4.756M
- gasoline inventories -1.331M vs 0.55M estimate. Last week -1.644M
- distillates inventories -1.552M vs -1.463M estimate., Last week -0.929M
- Cushing came in at -1.900M vs -2.801M last week.
- Weekly refining utilization -2.900% versus expected -0.4%. Previously +1.5%
- Weekly crude production 11.6 million barrels versus 11.6 million barrels last week.
The private data last night showed:
- crude oil had a draw of -1.076M
- gasoline had a draw of -0.923M
- distillates had a draw of -2.382M
- Cushing had a draw of -0.546M
Crude oil is trading at $93.97. That's up $1.89 on the day before the report. It is cCurrently trading at $94.09, not much change from pre-data levels.