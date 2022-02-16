The private data last night showed:

  • crude oil had a draw of -1.076M
  • gasoline had a draw of -0.923M
  • distillates had a draw of -2.382M
  • Cushing had a draw of -0.546M

Crude oil is trading at $93.97. That's up $1.89 on the day before the report. It is cCurrently trading at $94.09, not much change from pre-data levels.