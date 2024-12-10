The EIA is out with the latest STEO.
- We expect the Brent crude oil spot price will remain close to its current level in 2025, averaging $74 per barrel for the year
- They see the oil market as 'relatively balanced'
- US production seen at 13.52 mbpd vs 13.53 mbpd prior (vs 12.93 mbpd this year)
- US natural gas consumption 90.2 bcf vs 89.6 bcf
- We expect global oil inventories will end 2025 near their current volume
- Sees global demand at 104.3 mbpd and supply at 104.2 mbpd
US production growth is slowing and I suspect it will level out with oil prices at these levels.
"We expect that the extension of OPEC+ production cuts will cause inventories to fall by 0.7 million b/d the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25). However, we expect the subsequent ramp up in OPEC+ production and continued supply growth outside of OPEC+ will lead to an average inventory build of 0.1 million b/d over the remainder of 2025," the report says.