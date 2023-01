Total shale production seen up 77k bpd in Feb to 9.376 mbpd

Production rose 86k bpd in January

Permian basin seen up 30k bpd

Eagle Ford seen up 4k bpd

Bakken seen up 20k bpd

The productivity estimates are virtually flat and that's an important point as it underscores that drilling technology has hit a plateau. That's not a big surprise but it's become more accepted that the recent productivity improvements were due to longer laterals, not better techniques.