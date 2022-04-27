oil chart
  • Prior was -8020K
  • Distillates -1449K vs -292K exp
  • Gasoline -1573K vs +808K exp
  • Refinery utilization -0.7% vs 0.0% exp

Crude is decently higher on the headlines at $101.00. Headlines saying Germany is ready to back a gradual EU ban on Russian oil are helping as well. A formal EU proposal could be discussed next week, according to a report.

There's a near-crisis in refining ongoing that's barely gotten any attention. Prices of diesel and heating oil have been soaring.

API data from late yesterday:

  • Oil +4784K
  • Gas -3911K
  • Distillates +431K