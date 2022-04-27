- Prior was -8020K
- Distillates -1449K vs -292K exp
- Gasoline -1573K vs +808K exp
- Refinery utilization -0.7% vs 0.0% exp
Crude is decently higher on the headlines at $101.00. Headlines saying Germany is ready to back a gradual EU ban on Russian oil are helping as well. A formal EU proposal could be discussed next week, according to a report.
There's a near-crisis in refining ongoing that's barely gotten any attention. Prices of diesel and heating oil have been soaring.
API data from late yesterday:
- Oil +4784K
- Gas -3911K
- Distillates +431K