Weekly US oil inventory is due at the bottom of the hour and the consensus is:

Prior crude +5851K

Gasoline -261K vs -1260K expected

Distillates +296K vs -473K expected

Refinery utilization +0.9% vs +0.4% expected

Production estimate 12.7 mbpd vs 12.6 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 8.85 mbpd vs 9.30 mbpd prior

The API data late yesterday showed:

Crude -6195K

Gasoline +700K

Distillates -800K

US crude oil inventories are at the lowest since January but the US output estimate is at the highest in three years. WTI is down about 20 cents since the release.