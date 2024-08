Prior was -3728K

Gasoline -2894K vs -1434K expected

Distillates -1673K vs -636K expected

Refinery utilization +1.0% vs +0.1% expected

Production mbpd 13.3mbpd vs 13.4mbpd prior

API data late yesterday showed:

Crude -5205K

Gasoline -3689K

Distillates +612K

Oil ticked lower on the EIA headlines, which are certainly a twist after the bullish private numbers yesterday. WTI was flat at $78.17 just before the data.