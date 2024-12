Gasoline +5086K vs +1664K exp

Distillates +3235K vs +1373K exp

Refinery utilization -0.9% vs -0.5% exp

Don't led the headline fool you, those product builds are negative. That said, they were flagged in the private inventory data released late yesterday that showed:

Crude +499K

Gasoline +2852K

Distillates +2452K

WTI was strong ahead of the report, up 99 cents to $69.57.