Prior was +2149

Crude oil inventories +2089 K vs +750K exp

Gasoline inventories -4407K vs +586K exp

Distillates inventories -1394K vs +234K exp

Refinery utilization +0.9% versus expectations of +0.6%

Private inventory data released late yesterday:

Crude -777K

Gasoline +312K

Distillates +1136K

WTI crude was trading up 45-cents ahead of the report. Despite the headline, I take this as a bullish report on the large draw in products.