Crude oil inventories -2191K vs +1835K exp

Gasoline inventories -2201K vs -1471K exp

Distillates inventories -3543K vs -2181K exp

Refinery utilization +1.0% versus expectations of -0.6%

Private oil inventories released late yesterday:

Crude -1580K

Gasoline -5926K

Distillates -2672K

WTI crude oil was trading up by 40-cents to $70.80 ahead of the report and these numbers should add to that.