This data was delayed because of the US holiday yesterday. WTI crude oil was trading 60-cents higher ahead of the release.

The consensus is:

Prior was +3730K

Gasoline -2280K vs +620K expected

Distillates -1726K vs +261K expected

Production unchanged at 13.2 mbpd

Refinery utilization -1.5% vs +0.1% expected

Tuesday's API reading was surprisingly bearish, though the market has shaken it off:

Crude +2264K

Gasoline -1077K

Distillates +538K

I think there was some front-running of this data point, so while it's bullish, I don't know if will be enough to counteract some profit taking.