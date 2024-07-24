The private oil inventory data released late yesterday showed another drawdown in crude oil stocks. Gasoline, distilates and Cushing all showed drawdowns as well:

The EIA numbers are now out showing:

Crude oil drawdown of -3.741M vs drawdown of -1.583M estimate

Distilates drawdown of -2.753M vs build of +0.249M estimate.

Gasoline drawdown of -5.572M vs drawdown of -0.391M estimate

The drawdowns continue.

Crude oil is trading higher at $77.71. Just prior to the release, the price was at $77.37 up $0.41 or 0.53%.

Technically, the price needs to get above its 200 day moving average at $78.73 increase the bullish bias.

