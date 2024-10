Crude oil inventories +3889K vs -1250K exp

Gasoline inventories +1119K vs +450K exp

Distillates inventories -1284K vs -1400K exp

Refinery utilization -3.3% versus expectations of -0.5%. Previously -1.2%

I wonder if there isn't some kind of skew here due to hurricane preparations. The private oil data showed a decent draw and a bigger draw in distillates.