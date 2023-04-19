WTI crude oil daily chart
  • Prior was +597K
  • Gasoline +1300K vs -1267K exp
  • Distillates -356K vs -927K exp
  • Refinery utilization +1.7% vs +0.5% exp
  • Production estimate mbpd vs 12.3 mbpd prior

WTI crude oil fell into the post-OPEC cut gap about 30 minutes before the data and touched a low of $78.46 but it bounced 80-cents from there and was back above $79 ahead of the numbers.

The headline is bullish but refineries ran a bit hotter so some of that went into product inventories. Overall, there was a draw of 3637K barrels of crude and products compared to about 3200K expected so this is closer to consensus than it looks.