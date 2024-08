Prior was +1357K

Details:

Gasoline -1606K vs -933K expected

Distillates -3312K vs -215K expected

Refinery utilization +0.8% vs +0.3% expected

Production mbpd 13.4mbpd vs 13.3mbpd prior

API data late yesterday showed:

Crude +347K

Gasoline -1043K

Distillates -2247K

These numbers are bullish at the margin and oil was already bouncing back today after four days of losses.